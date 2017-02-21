The Bill Pollock Show–Rick Ankiel downed vodka before pitching (PODCAST)

Rick Ankiel threw five wild pitches in one inning in a 2000 playoff game. When the 2001 season rolled around, Ankiel says he turned to Vodka before two of his starts to settle his nerves. Ankiel revealed those details to St. Louis radio station 590 The Fan as he promotes his new book, “The Phenomenon: Pressure, the Yip and the Pitch that Changed My Life”

The Missouri Tigers have never beaten the Kentucky Wildcats. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that I’m pretty sure they’ll be 0-10 after tonight. However, if…IF the Tigers somehow win this game tonight, I’ll most likely be sleeping. I’ll explain, plus I’ll share Kim Anderson’s thoughts on the game as well.