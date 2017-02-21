Hailey’s law legislation to be heard Tuesday in Jefferson City

The mother of a murdered Springfield girl is expected to testify before a Missouri House committee Tuesday morning in Jefferson City, along with the suspect’s family.

Authorities say 10-year-old Hailey Owens was kidnapped and murdered in Springfield in February 2014.

Craig Wood is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, rape and sodomy and is scheduled to go on trial in Greene County on October 23.

State Rep. Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) has filed a bill to streamline Missouri’s Amber Alert system.

It is called “Hailey’s Law”, and the House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee will hear the bill Tuesday morning at 8 at the Statehouse.

The bill would also require the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee to meet at least annually.

The current law says the committee should “regularly review” the Amber Alert system, but does not specify what “regularly” means.

Representative Trent tells Missourinet that he expects Hailey Owens’ mother and Craig Wood’s family to be in Jefferson City to testify for his bill. Trent notes the two families united with other child safety advocates in January, to urge lawmakers to streamline the Amber Alert system.