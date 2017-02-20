The Bill Pollock Show–How Dexter Fowler will really help the #STLCards (PODCAST)

Happy President’s Day!

It’s considered a holiday for us at work and while most of the office is closed, our news and sports department continues to work hard providing reports and stories from the comfort of shorts and flip flops. This February weather is great!

I was on KOMU on Sunday night with Chris Gervino. Mizzou fans looking for any bit of good news and they found it with women’s basketball. Also, is someone at the TV station screwing with me? I’ll explain.

The NBA All-Star game was a total joke. The teams shot a combined 75% from inside of three-point range. No defense at all…Who watches that stuff?

I’ll tell you why Dexter Fowler was the best off-season move the Cardinals made.