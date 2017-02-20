Mizzou women’s basketball make it five straight against ranked opponents at home, following win over 6th ranked USC

Sophie Cunningham scored with less than a second to play on a driving layup as the Mizzou women knocked off another ranked opponent in a 62-60 final over 6th ranked South Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena. Cunningham finished with 26 points in 35 minutes as the Tigers won for the fifth straight time at home against a ranked opponent.

The win was also their ninth conference victory this season which is the most since the 2005-2006 campaign.

Cunningham has now scored 20 or more points in eight games this season. Cierra Porter recorded her 11th double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sierra Michaelis added 11 points.

Cunningham grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to tie the game at 60-60 with 35 seconds left. On the ensuing Gamecock possession, they were called for a charge which gave the ball back to the Tigers with 23 seconds left. Cunningham drove inside scoring with .4 seconds remaining for the game winner

Mizzou has now beaten five Top-40 RPI opponents this season.

The Tigers are home for a Senior Night matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday, with tip set for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.