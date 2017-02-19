MSHSAA 2017 final wrestling results Class 4 team and individual

Class 4 Team Scores
Final
1. Staley 119.5
2. Christian Brothers College 105.5
3. Park Hill 97.0
4. Lafayette (Wildwood) 96.5
5. Francis Howell 80.5
6. Seckman 80.0
7. Eureka 71.5
8. Francis Howell Central 68.0
9. Jefferson City 59.5
10. Northwest (Cedar Hill) 57.0
11. Liberty 56.0
12. Parkway South 53.0
12. Timberland 53.0
14. Holt 52.0
15. Rockhurst 46.5
16. Fort Osage 37.0
17. Waynesville 34.0
18. Oak Park 29.5
19. Liberty North 28.0
20. Hickman 27.0
20. McCluer North 27.0
22. Chaminade 26.0
23. Blue Springs 25.0
24. Lindbergh 23.0
25. Nixa 22.0
26. Jackson 21.0
26. Lebanon 21.0
28. DeSmet 19.5
29. Lee`s Summit West 19.0
30. Marquette 17.0
31. Ft. Zumwalt West 16.0
32. Francis Howell North 13.0
32. Rock Bridge 13.0
34. Ozark 10.0
35. North Kansas City 9.0
36. Ritenour 8.0
37. Hazelwood Central 7.0
38. Raymore-Peculiar 6.0
39. Joplin 5.0
40. Fox 4.0
40. Lee`s Summit North 4.0
40. Troy Buchanan 4.0
43. Ft. Zumwalt North 3.0
43. Hazelwood West 3.0
43. Mehlville 3.0
43. Poplar Bluff 3.0
43. Smith-Cotton 3.0
48. Kirkwood 0.0
48. Lee`s Summit 0.0
48. Park Hill South 0.0
48. Ruskin 0.0
48. Truman 0.0
106 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Jeremiah Reno (Liberty) 44-0 won by decision over Cevion Severado (Christian Brothers College) 44-4 (Dec 8-2)
113 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Kai Orine (Seckman) 48-1 won by major decision over Anthony Pisciotta (Timberland) 36-4 (MD 10-0)
120 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Malik Johnson (Christian Brothers College) 33-1 won by decision over Cameron Fusco (Seckman) 38-5 (Dec 8-3)
126 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Cameron Valdiviez (Rockhurst) 45-2 won by decision over Garret Kloeppel (Parkway South) 43-1 (Dec 6-1)
132 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Joshua Saunders (Christian Brothers College) 36-5 won by fall over Colin Valdiviez (Rockhurst) 49-1 (Fall 7:55)
138 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Tyler Stegall (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 50-3 won by decision over Peter Kuster (Jefferson City) 42-2 (Dec 4-2)
145 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Greyden Penner (Liberty) 45-1 won by decision over Kyran Hagan (Eureka) 51-2 (Dec 3-2)
152 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Alec Hagan (Eureka) 48-1 won by decision over Hunter Shelton (Oak Park) 35-2 (Dec 4-3)
160 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – DJ Shannon (Christian Brothers College) 48-0 won by decision over Cory Peterson (DeSmet) 42-6 (Dec 7-4)
170 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Devin Winston (Park Hill) 43-1 won by decision over Austin Stofer (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 49-4 (Dec 7-1)
182 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Kyle Dickhaus (Eureka) 43-3 won by fall over Elias Vaoifi (Fort Osage) 40-2 (Fall 6:14)
195 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Zach Elam (Staley) 53-1 won by decision over Jack Flynn (Francis Howell) 36-2 (Dec 1-0)
220 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Danny Conley (Chaminade) 49-1 won in tie breaker – 1 over Jackson Berck (Francis Howell Central) 41-3 (TB-1 2-1)
285 Class 4
Championships
1st Place Match – Daterraion Richardson (Liberty North) 44-2 won by decision over Matthew wilke (McCluer North) 36-7 (Dec 3-2)