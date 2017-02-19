MSHSAA 2017 final wrestling results Class 1 team and individual

Class 1 Team Scores
FINAL
1. Whitfield 174.5
2. Seneca 142.0
3. Lawson 126.0
4. Richmond 113.5
5. Centralia 107.0
6. Buffalo 101.0
7. Marceline 88.0
8. Maysville 67.5
9. Brookfield 64.0
10. Father Tolton Catholic 61.5
11. Lathrop 55.0
12. Lexington 47.0
13. Gallatin 45.0
14. Versailles 42.0
15. Knob Noster 36.5
16. Holden 36.0
17. Plattsburg 35.0
17. Summit Christian Academy 35.0
19. Warsaw 33.0
20. Mid-Buchanan 29.0
21. Adrian 27.0
21. Carrollton 27.0
21. Hallsville 27.0
24. Trenton 23.0
25. Polo 22.0
26. Blair Oaks 19.5
27. Principia 19.0
28. South Harrison 18.0
29. Lone Jack 14.0
29. North Andrew 14.0
31. Stanberry 11.0
32. North Callaway 10.5
33. Albany 9.0
33. Lafayette County 9.0
35. Hancock 6.0
36. Cleveland NJROTC 4.0
36. Maplewood-Richmond 4.0
36. Valle Catholic 4.0
39. O`Hara 3.0
39. Rock Port 3.0
39. Sumner 3.0
42. Herculaneum 2.0
42. Penney 2.0
44. Lutheran – St. Charles 1.0
44. Tipton 1.0
46. Brentwood 0.0
46. Central (New Madrid) 0.0
46. Diamond 0.0
46. Fatima 0.0
46. Lutheran North 0.0
46. Palmyra 0.0
46. Tina-Avalon 0.0
46. West Platte 0.0
106 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Tanner Dalinghaus (Lathrop) 50-3 won by decision over Levi Connelly (Seneca) 44-8 (Dec 6-0)
113 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Ethan Smith (Buffalo) 48-7 won by decision over Rance Waigand (Richmond) 46-4 (Dec 4-3)
120 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Mike McAteer (Whitfield) 47-3 won by fall over Dylan Wade (Maysville) 50-5 (Fall 0:58)
126 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Dalton Hembree (Seneca) 53-4 won by decision over Dalton Wade (Maysville) 39-14 (Dec 12-8)
132 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Alex Hollingsworth (Lexington) 45-0 won by decision over Tyler Ross (Lawson) 44-5 (Dec 4-3)
138 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 55-2 won by major decision over Luke West (Hallsville) 48-4 (MD 9-1)
145 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Brock Mauller (Father Tolton Catholic) 46-0 won by tech fall over Kolby Estes (Warsaw) 48-5 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-2))
152 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Jarrett Jacques (Father Tolton Catholic) 45-0 won by decision over Trey Smith (Seneca) 56-2 (Dec 6-2)
160 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Andrew Edgar (Marceline) 47-3 won by decision over Zac Russell (Whitfield) 49-7 (Dec 2-0)
170 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Jackson Evans (Centralia) 51-4 won by decision over Dominic Nobile (Richmond) 40-6 (Dec 9-3)
182 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 56-0 won by decision over Corbin Menke (Lawson) 48-2 (Dec 2-1)
195 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Adrean Fisher (Lawson) 42-3 won by decision over Richard Menconi (Brookfield) 47-2 (Dec 8-1)
220 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Sam Hasekamp (Centralia) 56-1 won by fall over Gunner Martin (Polo) 49-2 (Fall 3:18)
285 Class 1
Championships
1st Place Match – Max Darrah (Whitfield) 47-2 won by decision over Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 43-2 (Dec 1-0)