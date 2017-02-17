MSHSAA Class 4 2017 wrestling results after day one

Wrestlebacks

106 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Coleton Cahill (Raymore-Peculiar) 26-14 won by decision over Brandon Khoury (Timberland) 17-17 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Looney (Fox) 27-11 won by injury default over Hunter Christeson (Nixa) 31-21 (Inj. 4:38)

Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Lewis (Lebanon) 44-4 won by decision over Alex Flerlage (Francis Howell Central) 21-24 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Josh Kyle (Francis Howell) 30-10 won by fall over Alex Noble (Lee`s Summit North) 25-18 (Fall 4:46)

113 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Tyler Collins (Blue Springs) 30-9 won by major decision over Sam Martin (Jefferson City) 11-13 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Williams (Troy Buchanan) 23-11 won by decision over Mark Mackenzie (Kirkwood) 35-18 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Ross (Lee`s Summit North) 29-11 won by fall over Trey Safford (Park Hill) 21-21 (Fall 2:42)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Schultz (Chaminade) 39-14 won by fall over Chance Carmack (Waynesville) 27-11 (Fall 2:01)

120 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Cole Roark (Lebanon) 38-12 won by fall over Isaiah Stenner (Liberty North) 36-17 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Ryan Lester (Eureka) 35-16 won by tech fall over Jacob Roberson (McCluer North) 29-12 (TF-1.5 3:41 (16-0))

Cons. Round 1 – Maren Cahill (Raymore-Peculiar) 31-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 – Gavin Newhouse (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 33-6 won by fall over Kyle Tucker (Holt) 27-18 (Fall 0:47)

126 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Brandan Herrera (Liberty North) 28-13 won by decision over Garrett LaBelle (Raymore-Peculiar) 27-14 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Mott (Staley) 35-14 won by fall over Andrew Javier (Lindbergh) 31-15 (Fall 4:58)

Cons. Round 1 – Morgan Potts (Lee`s Summit West) 22-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 – Kyle Prewitt (Christian Brothers College) 36-13 won by fall over Austin Cornell (Ritenour) 39-13 (Fall 1:43)

132 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Joel Hagemeier (Holt) 22-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 – Joshua Galmiche (Marquette) 37-12 won by major decision over Quentin Smith (Francis Howell Central) 20-10 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Triston Jones (Lee`s Summit North) 34-12 won by decision over Carter Thomas (Park Hill South) 16-11 (Dec 13-8)

Cons. Round 1 – Blake Berryman (Staley) 44-12 won by fall over Moses Powell (Francis Howell) 12-13 (Fall 4:23)

138 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Blake Pomajzl (Smith-Cotton) 36-7 won by medical forfeit over Caine Harrison (Oak Park) 22-5 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 – Teyler Bruch (Waynesville) 35-7 won by decision over Bryce Raphael (Parkway South) 30-19 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Jett Merlo (Blue Springs) 30-5 won by decision over Jaden Duran (Lee`s Summit North) 19-9 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Dawson Javier (Lindbergh) 32-17 won by decision over Cameron Sharp (Hazelwood Central) 32-10 (Dec 6-4)

145 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Isaac Duckworth (Lee`s Summit West) 28-9 won by decision over Lejon Paynes (McCluer North) 24-17 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Carter Goslee (Park Hill) 23-15 won by decision over James Hummel (Seckman) 26-25 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Tyler McGhee (Francis Howell) 26-11 won by decision over Payton Price (Blue Springs) 37-11 (Dec 11-7)

Cons. Round 1 – Garrett Browne (Raymore-Peculiar) 17-9 won by fall over Dillon Lauer (Francis Howell North) 24-19 (Fall 5:21)

152 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Corbin Copsey (Lee`s Summit West) 29-14 won by fall over Blake Reiter (Ft. Zumwalt West) 5-12 (Fall 2:58)

Cons. Round 1 – Reece Neighbors (Jefferson City) 27-15 won by decision over Andrew Gentry (Christian Brothers College) 19-24 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Dawson Ervie (Rockhurst) 25-17 won by decision over Justin Steffeny (Timberland) 19-22 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Braxton Lewis (Lebanon) 30-20 won by decision over Christopher Viehmann (Ft. Zumwalt North) 23-14 (Dec 5-2)

160 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Anthony Mabery (Staley) 47-8 won by medical forfeit over Mason Pratt (Raymore-Peculiar) 32-12 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 – Jonathan Floyd (Francis Howell Central) 36-13 won by major decision over Matt Gentry (Eureka) 36-21 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 1 – William Ng (Oak Park) 22-15 won by fall over Jalen Gayfield (Marquette) 29-14 (Fall 4:17)

Cons. Round 1 – Ryan Howerton (Ritenour) 41-10 won by decision over Blake Fritz (Seckman) 27-18 (Dec 8-3)

170 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Crawford (Hazelwood West) 28-13 won by medical forfeit over Jacob Bartlett (Joplin) 29-11 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 – Tanner Dunivan (Poplar Bluff) 41-9 won by decision over Alex Glynn (Lee`s Summit North) 33-11 (Dec 6-5)

Cons. Round 1 – Jermey Ashlock (Seckman) 40-9 won by fall over Chase Schroeder (Truman) 27-10 (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Round 1 – Chase Stegall (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 43-5 won by fall over Shane Martin (Raymore-Peculiar) 20-19 (Fall 2:21)

182 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Cole Mueller (Holt) 24-14 won by fall over Joey Stalone (Raymore-Peculiar) 26-17 (Fall 3:13)

Cons. Round 1 – Timothy Ghormley (Mehlville) 36-7 won by fall over Christian Brinkley (Hazelwood West) 22-11 (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Round 1 – Ryan Taylor (Ozark) 21-9 won by major decision over Kody Rhodes (Blue Springs) 20-22 (MD 15-5)

Cons. Round 1 – Nate O`Neal (Ft. Zumwalt North) 22-18 won by fall over Adam Spainhour (Lee`s Summit) 22-4 (Fall 2:51)

195 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Gillette (Francis Howell Central) 29-17 won by fall over Zach Hazen (Blue Springs) 31-15 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Vining (Holt) 23-8 won by fall over Brendan Carter (Eureka) 25-18 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 1 – Isaiah Childs (Lee`s Summit West) 25-12 won by fall over Charlie Cadell (Christian Brothers College) 29-12 (Fall 2:34)

Cons. Round 1 – Cole Amelunke (Jackson) 32-16 won by fall over Jospeh McCoy (Timberland) 25-13 (Fall 2:39)

220 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Robert Greco (Hazelwood Central) 31-14 won by major decision over Ikenna Enechukwu (Ruskin) 30-12 (MD 17-8)

Cons. Round 1 – Cade Cox (Blue Springs) 26-3 won by decision over Shane Wiegand (Fox) 40-10 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Oswaldo Garcia (Nixa) 35-11 won by decision over Ben Holmes (Timberland) 24-13 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Bryce Dickerson (Jackson) 38-7 won by decision over Johnny Wilson (Park Hill) 24-12 (Dec 9-7)

285 Class 4

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Josh Lewis (Poplar Bluff) 44-3 won by major decision over Micheal Laster (Smith-Cotton) 35-10 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Jace Gorn (Ozark) 44-7 won in tie breaker – 1 over Joey Johnson (Fox) 25-19 (TB-1 5-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Landen Brown (Park Hill) 25-11 won by fall over Jacob Booe (Joplin) 31-15 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 1 – Davonta Finney (Jefferson City) 30-11 won by decision over Faze Thomas (Christian Brothers College) 23-17 (Dec 10-5)