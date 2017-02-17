MSHSAA Class 3 2017 wrestling results after day one

106 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Riley Wertz (Willard) 43-8 won by fall over Zion Thomas (M.I.C.D.S) 22-17 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 1 – Jackson Shea (Battle) 22-18 won by major decision over Carter Sickmeier (Union) 25-15 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Austin Wadlow (Farmington) 33-13 won by decision over Adam Simpson (Smithville) 24-29 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Kolton Sanders (Neosho) 36-21 won by fall over Josh Rishton (Sikeston) 38-18 (Fall 2:42)

113 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Skyler Harris (Branson) 28-12 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jacob Simpson (Liberty (Wentzville)) 37-14 (SV-1 8-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Joshua Mccallister (Parkway West) 33-6 won by decision over JT Hale (Rockwood Summit) 28-17 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Nick Lindley (Ft. Zumwalt South) 30-4 won by major decision over Josh Copher (Webb City) 36-16 (MD 12-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Nick Short (Hillsboro) 40-4 won by fall over Gabriel Sekou (University City) 41-14 (Fall 2:02)

120 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Gavin Scott (Hannibal) 31-10 won by medical forfeit over Randy Salaz (Helias Catholic) 28-11 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 – David Valdez (Sikeston) 32-10 won by decision over Shakboz Hasanov (Ft. Zumwalt East) 32-23 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Joe Omer (Washington) 40-13 won by fall over Hunter Chaney (Liberty (Wentzville)) 39-12 (Fall 3:39)

Cons. Round 1 – Noah Patton (Pacific) 47-8 won by fall over Ronald Cobb (McCluer) 20-12 (Fall 4:35)

126 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Tommy Kelpe (Washington) 28-21 won by decision over Alex Clutter (St. Charles) 38-11 (Dec 10-7)

Cons. Round 1 – Benjamin Herrmann (Parkway West) 20-9 won by major decision over Isaiah Beck (Hillsboro) 33-13 (MD 16-5)

Cons. Round 1 – Colby Benge (Warrensburg) 38-14 won by fall over Jai Thompson (Pacific) 38-15 (Fall 5:00)

Cons. Round 1 – Zachary Nash (DeSoto) 27-20 won by fall over Cameron Legrand (Ft. Zumwalt East) 17-21 (Fall 1:47)

132 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Nolan Saale (Platte County) 29-23 won by decision over De`Marco Poole (McCluer) 20-20 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Holden Hughes (Carl Junction) 34-14 won by medical forfeit over Ethan Ladyman (DeSoto) 34-14 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 – Trent LeGrotte (Grain Valley) 27-15 won by fall over Kyle Cody (Ladue Horton Watkins) 41-8 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 1 – Gage Kassing (Pacific) 35-10 won by decision over Rylan Besaw (Ft. Zumwalt East) 22-14 (Dec 8-2)

138 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Richard Harmon (M.I.C.D.S) 27-11 won by decision over Nick Filger (Platte County) 21-27 (Dec 14-12)

Cons. Round 1 – Tallon Heimbach (Willard) 25-11 won by decision over Ben Courtney (Pacific) 41-18 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Sourya Mogallapu (Rockwood Summit) 42-5 won by fall over Dustin Luebbert (Helias Catholic) 29-28 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Round 1 – Grant Pauli (Windsor (Imperial)) 35-10 won by decision over Lucas Chimento (Westminster Christian Academy) 20-28 (Dec 5-0)

145 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Corben Pugh (Carthage) 43-12 won by major decision over Will Bowen (Hannibal) 23-21 (MD 16-8)

Cons. Round 1 – Nick Bollinger (Smithville) 37-17 won by decision over Justus Faulkner (Sikeston) 39-11 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Davin Gumabon (Grandview) 32-9 won by decision over Trentin Helton (Liberty (Wentzville)) 32-16 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Nick Gaines (Helias Catholic) 37-11 won by fall over Pierre Snodgrass (Hazelwood East) 24-8 (Fall 2:34)

152 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Holderfield (Branson) 32-9 won by fall over Hayden Love (Warrenton) 23-19 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 1 – Gage Maxwell (Rolla) 26-4 won by fall over Nathan Vortherms (Ft. Zumwalt East) 36-18 (Fall 0:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Garrett Ruby (Hannibal) 37-10 won by fall over Michael Messer (Harrisonville) 17-13 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Knobel (Ft. Zumwalt South) 25-9 won by decision over Zion Vasquez (Camdenton) 21-15 (Dec 4-2)

160 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Jerrett Villinger (Warrenton) 39-5 won by fall over Clay Wilson (Marshfield) 33-13 (Fall 0:41)

Cons. Round 1 – Andrew Jones (Hannibal) 31-13 won by fall over Luke Blanton (Sikeston) 39-17 (Fall 3:41)

Cons. Round 1 – James Anding (Pacific) 49-8 won by decision over Matthew Witthar (Kearney) 24-17 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Kyle Sanders (Neosho) 35-19 won by fall over Chase Mercer (Ft. Zumwalt South) 25-16 (Fall 2:42)

170 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Dillon Lancaster (Carthage) 36-18 won by fall over Austin Carroll (Hannibal) 21-17 (Fall 2:11)

Cons. Round 1 – Brian Boyd (Smithville) 40-10 won by fall over Trent Elliott (Sikeston) 32-25 (Fall 3:49)

Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Smith (Battle) 28-11 won by decision over Aaron Wilson (Farmington) 34-12 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Morgan Earl (Willard) 44-8 won by major decision over Jack Carico (Washington) 21-23 (MD 11-0)

182 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Gage Bloomer (Carthage) 32-19 won by decision over Taylor Pritchett (Hannibal) 32-13 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Logan Smith (DeSoto) 39-11 won by fall over Leor Goldfarb (Ladue Horton Watkins) 23-16 (Fall 4:58)

Cons. Round 1 – Johnny Meyer (Neosho) 45-10 won by fall over William Fisher (William Chrisman) 35-11 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Haiden Meyer (Union) 37-8 won by fall over Riggs Michael (Warrenton) 19-18 (Fall 1:22)

195 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Alec Wilmes (Kearney) 21-18 won by decision over Lyndel Owens (McCluer) 25-14 (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Tyler Sexton (Festus) 41-6 won by decision over Dalton Huffman (Hannibal) 28-8 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Brycen Cartwright (Carthage) 32-12 won by fall over Marcell Jones (Webster Groves) 37-9 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Johnathon Williamson (DeSoto) 28-17 won by fall over Dahvonte Henry (St. Charles) 16-16 (Fall 0:39)

220 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Kammron Barnes (McDonald County) 25-16 won by fall over Patrick Andrews (Westminster Christian Academy) 13-15 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 1 – Clayton Mordecai (Kearney) 37-10 won by fall over Andrew Marler (Windsor (Imperial)) 25-18 (Fall 0:19)

Cons. Round 1 – Edward Hecke (Marshall) 24-16 won by fall over Justin Mowry (St. Charles) 13-10 (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Round 1 – Austin Hymer (Willard) 25-16 won by fall over Chase Hawes (Hannibal) 17-16 (Fall 1:58)

285 Class 3

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Derron Funches (Hazelwood East) 27-12 won by decision over Matthew Knopp (Platte County) 30-21 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Jonathan York (University City) 41-7 won by fall over Zach Watkins (Sikeston) 41-16 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 1 – Joe Becker (Hillsboro) 34-13 won by fall over David Stacey (Branson) 31-15 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 1 – Tanner Karnes (Warrensburg) 28-19 won by decision over Brendon Cotner (Warrenton) 27-18 (Dec 5-1)