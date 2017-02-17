Mizzou women’s basketball reaches 18 wins for third straight season

The Mizzou women remain perfect against the Florida Gators, improving to 6-0 all-time after the Tigers 74-67 win at Gainesville on Thursday night. The Tigers also reached another milestone, hitting 18 wins for the third straight season for the first time since 1984-1987.

Sophomore Sophie Cunningham led the way with 28 points. It’s the seventh time Cunningham has scored at least 20 points in a game this season and the 17 th of her career. Senior guard Sierra Michaelis added 15 points, with five three-pointers.

Mizzou was up 35-26 at the half, but Florida went 11-of-14 field goals in the third quarter and led by five before the Tigers cut it two heading into the fourth. Cunningham helped spark a 9-1 run to open up a 62-56 lead. Florida would only get as close as three.

Mizzou returns home Sunday for its annual Play4Kay Pink Out game. The Tigers host No. 6 South Carolina with tip set for 2 p.m. on ESPN2.