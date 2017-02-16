STLBlues continue to roll under Coach Yeo

Blues backup goalie Carter Hutton can’t even believe it, saying he’s never done anything like this on this level of hockey. Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout and fourth in eight games, and the Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Blues final game at Joe Louis Arena. Next season, the Wings will move into a brand new arena.

Ivan Barbashev scored 2:06 into the game and Jaden Schwartz had an empty-net goal in the final seconds for the Blues, who have won a season-high five straight games, all of which came on a road trip. They are 6-1 since Yeo replaced the fired Ken Hitchcock.

The Blues will be back home Thursday for Vancouver.

The Blues have crept back into control of third place in the Central Division, but remain 10 points behind Chicago, who has also won five straight.