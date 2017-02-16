Missouri farmers join class action lawsuit against Monsanto in herbicide controversy

Farmers in ten states, including Missouri, have filed a class action lawsuit in a federal court against St. Louis area company Monsanto for damage involving one of the company’s herbicides. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Southeastern Division, on behalf of Steven and Deloris “Dee” Landers and farmers in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

The farmers allege that Monsanto knowingly marketed its Xtend cotton and soybean seeds without any safe herbicide. The suit claims Monsanto knew the only option purchasers would have to protect crops grown from those seeds would be to illegally spray a herbicide called dicamba to protect the crops from weeds.

Spraying dicamba is illegal because it can drift to other farmers’ fields and destroy their crops. The suit alleges Monsanto chose to sell the Xtend seeds knowing that such destructive spraying would be inevitable.

The lawsuit alleges that Steven and Dee Landers’ farms in southeast Missouri’s New Madrid County have been greatly damaged by the illegal herbicide spraying. It was filed by Kansas City law firm Randles & Splittgerber, LLP.

“Monsanto chose to sell these seeds before they could be safely cultivated,” says Bev Randles of Randles & Splittgerber. “Monsanto’s own advertising repeatedly describes its Xtend seeds and its accompanying herbicide as a ‘system’ intended to be used together. But when Monsanto failed to get approval to sell the herbicide, it recklessly chose to go ahead and sell the seeds regardless. The inevitable result was farmers throughout the country used illegal and dangerous herbicides to try to protect the Xtend seeds. That inappropriate use of herbicides, which Monsanto knew would occur and encouraged, decimated hundreds of thousands of acres of crops nationwide.”

The complaint seeks unspecified damages for claims including negligence, strict liability, failure to warn, conspiracy, disgorgement of profits, and punitive damages.

Randles & Splittgerber filed in November 2016 the first lawsuit against Monsanto for damage caused by illegal dicamba spraying. That lawsuit, which is ongoing as a separate action, was filed on behalf of Bader Farms, Missouri’s largest peach producer.

“The more we learned about the extent of the damage, the more concerned we became for the smaller farmers who lack the resources to seek redress against Monsanto individually,” says Randles. “The purpose of this suit is to hold Monsanto liable for its harm to all landowners, regardless of the size of the farms.”

In response to that lawsuit, Monsanto said it sympathizes with the farmers who suffered damage from drift but that it warned growers about the illegal use of dicamba and the fault is with those who used it. The company says the benefits of the seeds to farmers’ yields were too great to wait. The companion dicamba formulation received EPA approval late last year.