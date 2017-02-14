The Bill Pollock Show– #NFL fans suffer from “Rock, Paper, Scisscors Syndrome” (PODCAST)

The older we get Valentine’s Day has turned into more of a hassle for me and my wife. Today we made a pact to make our lives easier!

Playboy ruins every man’s excuse for wanting to look at the publication.

A Dominican Republic newspaper apologizes for using a photo of Alec Baldwin in place of President Trump.

The Sandusky family is back in the news. You remember sicko dad Jerry from Penn State? Now his son Jeffrey has been arrested.

Ever since Tom Brady won the Super Bowl, many fans are saying the NFL’s sudden death overtime is unfair. I’m coining the condition “Rock, Paper, Scissors Syndrome.” I’ll explain that the problem is with the fans and not the game.