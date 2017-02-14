STLCards top pitching prospect has MRI on elbow

First day of spring training workouts for Cardinals pitchers and catchers and the club could be looking at a big setback already with their starting rotation.

The club’s top pitching prospect, 22-year old Alex Reyes, complained of elbow discomfort and went for an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak would not speculate.

“Rather than speculate on anything now, it’s best just to wait until tomorrow when we get the read,” Mozeliak told reporters.

Reyes went 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in 12 appearances in 2016 including five starts. Reyes was signed by the Cardinals as a free agent in 2012.