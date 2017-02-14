Mo. House committee chairman blasted for cutting off NAACP president

Two advocacy groups released a joint statement last night criticizing actions at legislative hearing.

The directors of PROMO and Empower Missouri are strongly objecting to the treatment of NAACP Missouri president Nimrod Chapel, Jr. who they say was cut-off from testifying against legislation.

They claim House Special Committee on Litigation Reform Chairman Bill Lant treated Chapel Jr. unfairly at a hearing on several measures dealing with workplace discrimination.

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Representative Gina Mitten, released a statement calling Lant’s behavior “unprofessional and racist.”

A Youtube video of the exchange is here.