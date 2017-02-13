Missouri State loses another close call to Northern Iowa

Jeremy Morgan hit five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points to help Northern Iowa (13-12, 8-6 MVC) hold off a late push by Missouri State in a 55-52 final Sunday at JQH Arena. It was Missouri State’s sixth loss by three points or less and the fourth in league play.

The Bears (15-12, 6-8 MVC) were led by Dequon Miller and Jarred Dixon with 12 points apiece, while Obediah Church snagged 12 rebounds, and Alize Johnson grabbed 10 to help MSU to a 41-24 rebounding advantage.

The Panthers improved to 7-2 all-time at JQH Arena, including six wins by single digits and four by one possession.

The Bears will host Illinois State (21-5, 13-1 MVC) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in a regionally-televised game on FOX Sports Midwest.