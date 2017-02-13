Missouri KKK leader’s wife arrested on suspicion of murdering husband

By Korey Johnson of KREI

After the body of Ku Klux Klan leader, Frank Ancona, was found on Saturday on the banks of the Big River near Belgrade in Southern Washington County, his wife, Malissa Ancona, is now in custody on suspicion of murder. The 51-year-old Leadwood man was found by a woman and her children who were going to the area to fish. Ancona died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After the body was discovered, it was transported to the Washington County Corner’s for an autopsy, where he was identified. According to reports, Malissa last reported seeing her husband on Thursday morning when he left for work. After that she stated she tried calling Ancona’s phone after she got a call from his work saying he never made it in. According to her, the phone went straight to voicemail. Malissa admitted they weren’t getting along too well in their marriage and Ancona threatened he was filing for divorce when he got back from work.

The Leadwood Police Department is investigating and was assisted by the St. Francois and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments.