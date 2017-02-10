The Bill Pollock Show–MU’s Curators should not hesitate to vote for stadium rebuild. How could soccer survive in St. Louis? Fans sound off on MLB’s extra inning idea (PODCAST)

I told you that making a coaching change was a good move for the St. Louis Blues. They are 4-1 under their new coach after another win last night.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators put a hold on the vote to approve the total project to rebuild the south endzone at Memorial Stadium until June. I’ll explain why this will happen and needs to happen even as state funding to colleges and universities are cut.

Voters in St. Louis will decide if they get a professional soccer team. Before thinking that a third team is such a great idea, fans need to question how the city will attract top talent and field a competitive team against bigger markets.

I hit a sore spot with baseball fans. Their experiment to tinker with extra innings in lower minor league games has fans outraged and puzzled.