Tarasenko nets a Blues winner in OT at Toronto

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 26th goal of the season 20 seconds into overtime to give the Blues a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. he Blues improved to 4-1-0 under new coach Mike Yeo.

The goaltending has tightened up under Yeo. The Blues have allowed only six goals in five games under their new coach and Jake Allen appears to have turned the corner after stopping 31 of 32 shots against the Leafs. This effort followed up a 30-save shutout two nights earlier.

Patrik Berglund also scored for St. Louis. Morgan Reilly scored for Toronto.