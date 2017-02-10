Missouri’s U.S. Senators split on Trump’s HHS secretary nominee

In another close and party line vote (52-47) on one of President Trump’s cabinet nominees, The U.S. Senate has confirmed today Congressman Tom Price (R-Georgia) as the Health and Human Services secretary. dxU.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) says Price is the best person to help repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“He’s been involved in discussing what the alternatives could be and should be since 2009 and 2010: a bigger marketplace, more choices for families and more options when you are a patient,” says Blunt. “I don’t think there will be a 1,500 page replacement for this 2,700 page failure, but debating individual things, reaching a consensus, reaching across the aisle for that consensus to develop, so that once again we are focusing on families and doctor patient relationships.”

Democrats, including Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, have relentlessly opposed Trump’s nominee because of his efforts to undo the federal healthcare law without a replacement.

“I can’t vote for Tom Price,” says McCaskill. “He’s spent his entire career trying to dismantle Medicare.”

McCaskill could not participate in the confirmation vote because her husband was scheduled to have heart surgery this morning.