Bears not much of a challenge for Shockers

Wichita State used the momentum of a solid first half to turn back visiting Missouri State, 80-62. Shaquille Morris had 13 points for the Shockers to lead five double-figure scorers, while Zach Brown added 12. WSU collected 20 of its points from the foul line and 28 in the paint to set the early tone.

The Bears (15-11, 6-7 MVC) were led by Chris Kendrix and Alize Johnson with 11 points apiece. Kendrix and Obediah Church also matched game highs with 7 rebounds as MSU out-rebounded the Shockers by a 41-34 margin for the game, including 16 offensive rebounds.

Wichita State used a 17-2 run midway through the first half to push ahead by 20 for the first time. The Shockers (22-4, 12-1 MVC) picked things up from there to start the second half, outscoring the Bears 7-0 in the first three minutes of the final period to push ahead by their largest margin of the game, 55-21.

The Bears now return to JQH Arena on Sunday against Northern Iowa (12-12, 7-6 MVC) at 3 p.m.

