Mizzou battles themselves just as much as their opponent (AUDIO)

The Missouri Tigers battled back from a 10-0 deficit and managed to tie the game late in the second half, only to see Texas A & M use one final spurt to push past Mizzou in a 76-73 final in College Station on Wednesday night. Missouri battles (credit needs to be given there), but I find they tend to battle themselves just as much as their opponent.

The Tigers missed their first seven shots and went 4:10 before scoring their first points of the game on a layup by Terrence Phillips. From that point forward, Kim Anderson’s team chipped away at the Aggies but could never overtake them. Several times the Tigers cut it to a two-point game and couldn’t get over the hump.

The Tigers then went on a 10-2 run of their own to close to 12-10 and again at 17-15, only to see the Aggies push their leads back to seven.

The Tigers were behind 38-36, 40-38 and 43-41, but then the Aggies went on an 9-2 run to open up a 52-41 lead with 14:25 to go. Mizzou made one more push tying the game at 65-65, only to see the Aggies use another 9-2 run to put too much space between the teams as time ran out.

Five times the Tigers had the game to within two and once they tied it. Over the next two minutes of each interval, the Tigers were outscored a total of 20-6. When Mizzou had chances, they let the Aggies go on a run. The Tigers have yet to mature. They get close and will turn the ball over at a key moment of take an ill-advised shot. The Tigers once again chose to live beyond the arc and failed, shooting 8-of-22 from deep.

Kim Anderson shares the exact same sentiment

The Tigers were once again led by junior Jordan Barnett who set career highs in points and three-pointers made with 23 points and four, respectively. In 14 games as a Tiger, Barnett has led the team in scoring six times.

Mizzou is now 6-17 overall, 1-10 in the SEC