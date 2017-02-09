Billikens bus goes missing. Found 40 miles away with a drunk driver

After the Saint Louis Billikens men’s basketball team lost 70-55 at St. Bonaventure in western New York, the team showered up and got ready to board the bus to head back to the airport. One small problem. There was no bus. Thanks to a GPS device left on the bus, state troopers were able to locate the team bus some 40 miles away from the arena.

Police also found the 56-year old female driver clearly smelled alcohol on her breath. She was arrested for DWI.

The Billikens were able to retrieve their gear from the “drunk bus” and transfer it to a new bus with a sober driver. The team arrived at the airport just after midnight, local time.