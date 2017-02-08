U.S. Attorney: the longest-serving sheriff in Missouri history is heading to federal prison

One of the most well-known Sheriff’s in recent Missouri history is heading to federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says former Saline County Sheriff Wally George, 71, has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison, for stealing $79,000 in public funds.

Federal prosecutors say George has paid $51,162 in restitution to Saline County and $27,749 in restitution to the state, as part of his plea agreement.

Saline County is in west-central Missouri, northwest of Columbia.

Federal prosecutors say George took checks issued by the state to reimburse the county for prisoner expenses, for his own personal use.

George, who was elected Saline County Sheriff in December 1979, held the office until February 2016, 36 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says George was the longest-serving sheriff in Missouri history.

George pleaded guilty in 2016 to one count of stealing from an organization that receives federal funds.

He’ll have to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons by March 24, to begin serving his sentence. The Bureau of Prisons will decide which prison he goes to.

The FBI and the IRS handled the investigation.

The FBI has established a toll-free public corruption hotline, which is 1-855-KCPCTIP.