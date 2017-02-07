Agostino, just called up by Blues, scores in win over Flyers

Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years and the Blues beat the Flyers 2-0 on Monday night to start a five-game road trip. Agostino was just recalled from the minors in Chicago after the injury to Robby Fabbri on Saturday night. Agostino was leading the AHL with 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games.

Paul Stastny also scored for the Blues, which won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock. St. Louis was held to a season low 16 shots.

Carter Hutton made 26 saves for the shutout.

“He looked like a confident goalie tonight,” Yeo said.

The Blues caught the Flyers are the right time. Philly’s leading scorers Wayne Simmonds, Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek, have not scored in their past four games.