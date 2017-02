Super Bowl LI

Here’s your chance to agree/disagree

1. Commericals–Humpty Dumpty for TurboTax, pretty clever. Melissa McCarthy, meh

2. Lady Gaga Halftime Show–It was great, no political statements, she sang, she danced, she played piano, and she caught a football while jumping off stage!!!

3. Tom Brady–He was the best even before this performance

4. The one play that cost that Atlanta Falcons their Super Bowl ring.