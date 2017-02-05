Northeast Missouri police requesting assistance in locating missing child

The Kirksville Police Department in northeast Missouri is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 8 year old female. Madison Clark left her residence at Devlin Place around 3 p.m. today and was last seen in the area of PC Mills Park.

Officials are investigating this incident as a possible runaway case.

Clark was wearing a long sleeve white and pink shirt with black leggings. The child has blonde hair and blue eyes and is approximately 4’ tall and weighs around 50 lb.

A picture of the child will be released when made available.

Anyone with information regarding Clark’s location is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600 or anonymously at 660-627-BUST (2878) or email police@kirksvillecity.com.