Mizzou wins by showing their ability to finish off a game

Mizzou men’s basketball coach Kim Anderson said the team finally played to win instead of playing not to lose. The difference between the two? The Tigers stayed aggressive, stuck to their plan and just outplayed Arkansas down the stretch.

Mizzou avoided setting a program record of 14-straight losses with an 84-78 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday evening at Mizzou Arena.

Jordan Barnett scored 17 points off the bench and K.J. Walton added 16. Anderson felt Barnett was pressing a bit and took the pressure off his top player by having him come off the bench. The move paid off.

The Tigers led 75-60 before Arkansas went on a 19-6 run. The Hogs had a chance to tie the game, but missed a free throw and Walton responded scoring the next four points to push the lead to 80-75. Arkansas went 19 of 27 at the line, faded from the field in the closing minutes and Mizzou went 23 for 29 at the line and held on for their first SEC win.

It was also the RallyForRhyan game and the Tigers have responded winning both games in her honor. Rhyan is the daughter of assistant coach Brad Loos who is battling pediatric cancer.