Tigers show little fight as slump rolls on following blow out loss at Florida

The loss ranks in the top ten of all-time worst in Mizzou basketball history. The Tigers looked flat and had no fight right from the opening tip of their 93-54 loss to Florida. Are the players starting to lose their will to win or even try under Kim Anderson? Mizzou lost its 13th in a row — tying the longest streak in program history — and its 14th straight in league play. The Tigers also lost their 31st consecutive road game.

It should be pointed out that while Mizzou lost by 39 points, Florida has been on a roll, winning their previous two road games over Oklahoma and LSU by an average of 33 points. The Gators are obviously on a roll, but the Tigers showed no life. Florida jumped on them early and never even gave the Tigers a chance.

Mizzou quickly fell behind 12-2, 18-3, 30-6 and 48-18.

“There’s really not a lot of good things you can say,” said Anderson after the loss, which dropped his winning percentage at Mizzou to .286.

If I had to find positives I could say sophomore guard Terrence Phillips led the team in scoring for the fourth time this season, with 14 points while connecting on 4-of-6 shots from three-point range and sophomore guard K.J. Walton reached double figures for the sixth time this season, scoring 10 points.

However, Mizzou has lost five of their last six by double-digits and all signs point to a winless SEC season which hasn’t happened in the league since 1953-54 by Georgia Tech.