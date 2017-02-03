Missouri lawmaker wants to keep sex offenders away from children’s museums and zoos

A Missouri lawmaker wants to toughen restrictions on sex offenders.

State Rep. Kathryn Swan (R-Cape Girardeau) has filed legislation to prohibit registered sex offenders from being present or loitering within 500 feet of any children’s museum, zoo or “other location with the primary purpose of entertaining or educating children under 18”.

Representative Swan is scheduled to present her bill Tuesday morning at 8 in Jefferson City before the Missouri House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Don Phillips (R-Kimberling City).

The House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee is not scheduled to vote on Tuesday.

Swan chairs the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.