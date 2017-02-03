Columbia College gets back on the diamond and wins their first game since 1982

After 35 years without a baseball team, Columbia College fielded their first club on Thursday afternoon in McKenzie, Tennessee to take on the Bethel (Tenn.) University Wildcats. The Cougars won their first game of the season 6-5, for their first win since 1982.

Columbia now offers 15 varsity NAIA Championship sports with the addition of baseball and full indoor and outdoor, men’s and women’s track and field this academic year, up from five varsity sports just five years ago.

Baseball was a premier sport for the school and competed for roughly ten years from 1972-82. The Columbia College athletic department and Columbia Parks & Rec have partnered up to give the Cougars a place to play. The Columbia Cougar baseball team will call Atkins Park Black Field their home starting in the spring. Atkins Park is located just north of Columbia off of North Oakland Gravel Road.

