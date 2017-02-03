Blues win their first game under their new coach. Allen plays solid “I felt good, another step for me.”

Mike Yeo won in his first game as Blues coach, a day after he replaced Ken Hitchcock and Jake Allen won his first game in a month. He stopped 26 shots and Paul Stastny scored twice to help the Blues beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on a night when the team retired the number 5 of Bob Plager at Scottrade Center.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues, which had lost five of its last six. The Blues also broke a four-game home losing streak, thanks to a three goal spurt in a span of 4:35 in the second period.

Allen won for the first time since Jan. 2, when the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in the Winter Classic. He had been pulled in four of his previous five starts.

“I felt good, another step for me,” Allen said. “It was a really tough time for me. But hopefully, that’s in the past, Hopefully, I’ve got more to give.”

Mike Yeo on getting his first win.