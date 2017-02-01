Blues drop their fourth straight at home. Now 0-3 vs. Winnipeg this season

“It wasn’t the result we wanted, but for my sake it felt pretty good,” Blues goalie Jake Allen said. “Two lucky deflections, but it doesn’t matter anymore. We’ve got to find ways to win. I felt solid out there.”

While the fans sarcastically cheered easy saves by Allen late in the game, the results were not what the Blues wanted, but Allen feels better in between the pipes and in the long run that is a good thing for St. Louis. Short term, the 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets is not how the team wanted to start out of the All-Star break.

The Blues have now lost four straight at home.

Listen to Jake Allen’s postgame comments.

http://cdn.missourinet.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2-1-Jake-Allen.mp3

“We make mistakes and we’re paying for them right now,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “On three of their goals we had the puck.”

Listen to Ken Hitchcock’s comments.

Alexander Steen, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues and Allen made 19 saves.