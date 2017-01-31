Mizzou women make it five in a row. Smith wins SEC Freshman honor

Mizzou Women’s Basketball made it five in a row, beating No. 25 Kentucky, 73-67, at Mizzou Arena on Monday evening. The victory was the fifth straight for the Tigers, their longest streak in conference play since joining the SEC. Mizzou has now won four consecutive games over ranked opponents at home, dating back to last season. The Tigers improve to 16-7 overall and 6-3 in SEC play, moving in to a tie for third place in the league.

Freshman guard Amber Smith scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3FG) with a career-high eight rebounds. Smith’s performance follows up her game against Auburn when she scored in 13 points on 85.7 percent shooting. The SEC recognized her achievements naming her this week’s SEC Freshman of the Week.

Senior guard Sierra Michaelis led all Tiger scorers with 19 points.

The win marked Mizzou’s first victory over Kentucky as a member of the SEC. Mizzou has now beaten every SEC team at least once since joining the league.

The Tigers are on the road with No. 5 Mississippi State on Sunday. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. CT