University of Missouri System offers support to students, faculty affected by Trump’s travel ban

The University of Missouri System has more than 300 students from countries affected by President Trump’s executive order involving immigration. Trump has suspended for at least 90 days the U.S. entry of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, while he says the government finds tougher vetting procedures.

MU system chief communications officer John Fougere tells Missourinet that it’s offering support and guidance to its students and faculty who are affected by the travel ban. University counseling centers, student affairs staff, academic advisors and professors within its departments and colleges are available to help.

“The University of Missouri System values its outstanding international students and faculty and will always support and welcome all of our students,” says Fougere. “But, as a public institution, we’ll also always follow all state and federal laws.”

University leaders are also working with national groups like Association of American Universities and Association of Public Land Grant Universities.

“We are working with them to communicate with the administration how this order affects not only our international students and scholars, but our ability to carry out our institutional mission. So we’re making sure that message gets through our national associations,” says Fougere.

The University of Missouri has students, faculty and staff from more than 100 nations.