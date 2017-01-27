Thousands of Missourians attend D.C. pro-life rally

An expected crowd of about 500,000 pro-life supporters, including Vice President Mike Pence (R) and 3,000 Missourians, attended today’s March for Life in Washington D.C. Participants are rallying against the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision which legalized abortions. Pence is the highest ranking official to ever speak at the event.

“On Monday, President Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy to prevent foreign aid from funding organizations that promote and perform abortions worldwide,” says Pence. “Life is winning again in America. We will not rest until we restore a culture of life and in America for ourselves and our posterity.”

Rachel Leininger of the Archdiocese of St. Louis tells Missourinet she has participated in the march about a handful of times.

“Most of the people who come to this march hope that in future years we won’t need to be here,” says Leininger. “But, the reason why we come back time and time again is to stand with others who have the same beliefs and to be a witness to life.”

Leinginger, along with busloads of youth and adults from six different locations around St. Louis, came together for the cause.

“Pro-life groups have come to D.C. to march for the unborn, but not just for the unborn but for their mothers and fathers and even for the people who work in abortions clinics,” says Leininger. “The doctors who perform those abortions, the staff of those hospitals and clinics. To be able to be a part of something so big and to see so many people united around one cause, brings a lot of energy.”

A similar march and vigil is also being held today in Kansas City.

The March for Life comes nearly one week after the Women’s March on Washington, which defended women’s rights for things like access to abortions and birth control.