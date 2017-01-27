The Bill Pollock Show–What an Uber ride would sound like in Jefferson City. Call him Dave Pea”cocky”–pro soccer one step closer in St. Louis (PODCAST)

Jefferson City wants Uber ride available in town. I’m not sure how well that would go over in a town like this. I run through a couple of scenarios.

Dave Peacock sounds a little too cocky. He says MLS will grant St. Louis a pro soccer team if the city can build a new stadium. The proposal passed the first step, but SC STL better not get too far ahead of themselves.

NHL All-Star Game or the Pro Bowl–I’ll tell you which game you should watching.

Plus, updates on Tiger Woods and Jim Harbaugh trying to pull off the greatest end around.