Royals plan to set up tribute to Ventura at this weekend’s FanFest

The Royals announced some of the features of this weekend’s FanFest, including a tribute to the late Yordano Ventura.

A memorial to “Ace” will be located in an area just as fans enter Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center. The special tribute will feature a pitcher’s mound in the center with a framed Ventura game-worn jersey, video boards showing highlights and a signature wall which fans can sign. Each day of FanFest will begin with a moment of silence to honor Ventura, followed by tributes on the main stage throughout the day. Fans are encouraged to visit the memorial as this two-day space will serve as the main tribute to the late Royals pitcher.

Many Royals players and alumni will be in attendance at FanFest, participating in autograph sessions and roundtable discussions on the main stage.

All events inside are free with the price of admission. The 300,000-square foot space will have many new elements and various interactive stations, including batting cages, speed pitch and the popular 14-foot-high slide. To participate in these interactive stations, fans will need to register. They may do so online ahead of time and print or show a phone screen of the registration confirmation when entering FanFest. There will also be a booth to sign up at the convention center.

The Royals Hall of Fame will also be on-site with exhibits from the 2015 World Series run and a photo opportunity with both the 2015 and 1985 World Champions Trophies. The large retail space will include offerings from both ARAMARK and Royals Authentics, selling new 2017 merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia.

Royals 2017 season ticket members will still receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public.