Missouri man admits impersonating federal agent; his two girlfriends supported him financially

An eastern Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Louis to impersonating a federal agent.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 29-year-old Timothy Rossell of Union faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Rossell had romantic relationships with two women between January and October 2016. One woman lives in Florida and the other lives in Union, Missouri. That’s in Franklin County, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Court documents say Rossell represented himself to be a Deputy United States Marshal to both women, who lent him money and supported him financially.

Federal prosecutors say both women also applied for credit to purchase luxury sports cars, including a white Lamborghini for him.

Prosecutors say Rossell’s Missouri girlfriend discovered counterfeit U.S. Marshal service equipment, identification and badges in October, and that Rossell quickly left the home he shared with the woman.

Authorities say his sports car broke down near Effingham, Illinois, and that he obtained a tow for his car and a ride to a bus depot while posing as a Deputy U.S. Marshal. He was arrested at the bus depot.

Federal prosecutors say Rossell has several aliases, including “Timothy Rosselli”, “Austyn Gardner” and “Austyn Labella”.

The court documents do not indicate how much money the two women lent Rossell. That amount could come out at sentencing.

Sentencing is set for April 27.