Mizzou women go wire-to-wire for third win in a row

Mizzou never trailed after the opening tip, won it’s third game in a row and in the process handed head coach Robin Pingeton her 450th career win as the Tiger women took care of Arkansas, 60-46, on Monday night in Fayetteville, Ark. Mizzou (14-7, 4-3) clinched its first road victory at Arkansas since Dec 21, 2008 and the second win ever in Fayetteville.

Senior guard Sierra Michaelis (Mercer, Mo.) scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Mizzou. Michaelis became the 34th Tiger in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points and now had 1,009 career points.

The Mizzou athletic department points out the Tigers have now won six SEC road games by double digits since joining the league and beaten four SEC opponents by 14 points or more on the road since the 2014-15 campaign. The Tigers’ current three-game win streak is the third streak of three games or more in conference play over the last two seasons.

Mizzou begins a two-game homestand when it hosts Auburn on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena before a rematch with Kentucky on Jan. 30. The contest against Auburn is set to tip at 7 p.m. CT