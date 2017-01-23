Missouri House committee to hear testimony Tuesday on red light camera legislation

Legislation that would ban red light cameras in Missouri will be considered by a House committee Tuesday at the Capitol in Jefferson City.

State Rep. Bryan Spencer (R-Wentzville) has filed the bill, which would prohibit the use of red light cameras, which are also known as “automated traffic enforcement systems”.

Under the bill, any state agency or city that currently uses red light cameras would have to terminate their contract within one year.

Representative Spencer will present his bill during a public hearing Tuesday at noon (or upon adjournment) before the House Special Committee on Government Oversight, which is chaired by State Rep. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville).

The current bill contains a referendum clause, which means you will vote on it if the legislation passes.

Spencer tells Missourinet he believes voters would approve the ban.

Supporters of red light cameras say they are an important safety tool.