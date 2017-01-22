Puryear breaks out in conference play for #Mizzou, but Tigers still come up short

Kevin Puryear led all scorers with a career-high 26 points while shooting 11-for-14 from the field and hitting 4-for-4 from three. Russell Woods finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Terrence Phillips had 10 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, but the Tigers lost to Ole Miss 75-71 Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.

Puryear entered Saturday’s game hitting just under 20% of his shots in his last four games. As the losses mounted for the team, the personal struggles were equally as frustrating.

“These last three or four games have been really frustrating,” Puryear said. “Our whole coaching staff has done a great job of just trying to keep me calm. This gives me momentum going into further games.”

The difference in the game was at the free throw line. The Rebels were 17-for-23 from the free-throw line, including 4 for 6 in the final minute, while the Tigers were just 6-for-17.

The Tigers have now lost 10 games in a row, including six straight conference losses. It’s the longest losing streak since the 2014-15 season