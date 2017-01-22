Penalties haunt Blues who lose third straight

Winnipeg scored three power-play goals, a pair from Bryan Little and one from Nikolaj Ehlers. Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, and Dustin Byfuglien, Mathieu Perreault and Jacob Trouba each added a pair of assists in a 5-3 win over the Blues on Saturday in Winnipeg.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice for the Blues, who lost their third straight game. Paul Stastny had a goal and assist, while Jaden Schwartz added a pair of assists. Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves. He played in one game last season.

The key moment of the game was the second period. The Blues had three power-play opportunities in that 20-minute span and didn’t score despite firing 25 shots on goal.