Bears pick up 100th win at JQH Arena

The Missouri State men’s basketball team used a 10-0 run late in the second half to close out a 76-62 Missouri Valley Conference home win over Bradley, giving the Bears their 100th win at JQH Arena.

The Bears got a game-high 24 points from Dequon Miller, who posted a career high for the second straight game, while Chris Kendrix contributed 17 off the bench, and Alize Johnson notched his 12th double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Kendrix also posted 4 steals for the home side, which improved to 100-43 in its ninth season at JQH Arena.

Missouri State never trailed after falling behind 2-0 in the opening minute, leading by as many as 16 in the second half to improve to 10-2 at home this season.

Up 41-31 at the break, the Bears opened the first five minutes of the second on a 10-4 run that included a couple of three pointers, pushing the advantage to 51-35. Bradley rallied to six with 8:38 remaining, but a 10-0 run by MSU pushed the Bears past the Braves.

MSU hosts Drake (6-13, 4-3 MVC) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at JQH Arena.