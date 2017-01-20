(PHOTO GALLERY) Missourians at Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 By Alisa Nelson Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin with country band Big & Rich Sen. Blunt and Missouri State University Chorale Sen. Blunt emcees Pres. Trump’s inauguration Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at inauguration Sen. Blunt shakes hands with Pres. Trump U.S. Capitol Sen. Blunt with MSU chorale MSU chorale MSU chorale members The Obamas Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin Pres. Trump waves Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)