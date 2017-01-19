University of Missouri officials discuss ways to slash budgets

By Brad Tregnago of KSSZ

University of Missouri System officials have not made any specific decisions on where to slash funding, according to spokesman John Fougere. Governor Greitens (R) is restricting $146 million in the state budget – more than half is for higher education.

“We are committed to working closely with our new governor and General Assembly in making the case for the University of Missouri System’s enormous and positive impact on all of Missouri citizens and economy,” says Fougere.

Fougere (foo-ZHAIR) says university leaders will have several discussions the next few weeks, as they brace for the possibility of less state funding.

“It’s incumbent upon us, as leaders of the University of Missouri System, to continue to clearly articulate to members of the General Assembly just what a valuable asset the UM System is to the entire state, as it has been for nearly 200 years,” says Fougere.

The governor says about $700 million in cuts will be necessary over the next 18 months to balance the state budget.

Greitens plans to release his 2018 fiscal year budget proposal in February.

Missouri’s FY17 budget is about $27 billion.