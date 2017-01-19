Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Press Box / The Bill Pollock Show–The top ten quotes from the #STLCards Winter Warm Up (PODCAST)

The Bill Pollock Show–The top ten quotes from the #STLCards Winter Warm Up (PODCAST)

By

The slow death of Mizzou basketball…or has it really been slow or just long?  They team lost their ninth straight game and 29th straight road game after a dismal, boring game from both Mizzou and Bama.

Fans have had it!

Is it time to turn our attention to baseball? The Cardinals held their Winter Warm Up this past weekend. I’ve got the Top Ten Quotes at this year’s convention as you’ll hear from Mike Matheny, Mike Leake, Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, Adam Wainwright, Randal Grichuk, Stephen Piscotty and Kolten Wong.