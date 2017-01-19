The Bill Pollock Show–The top ten quotes from the #STLCards Winter Warm Up (PODCAST)

The slow death of Mizzou basketball…or has it really been slow or just long? They team lost their ninth straight game and 29th straight road game after a dismal, boring game from both Mizzou and Bama.

Fans have had it!

@missourisports I don’t see a single win on the schedule rest of year. — Britt Zank (@bzank17) January 19, 2017

@missourisports do you think Sterk is actively searching for a new coach already? I sure hope so, we need a splash hire IMO to get back. 💵💵💵 — Rusty Huber (@RustyHuber) January 19, 2017

@missourisports do you think Sterk is actively searching for a new coach already? I sure hope so, we need a splash hire IMO to get back. 💵💵💵 @jbrack381us @missourisports #Mizzou Softball starts in ~22 days — MidMoMan (@Skredrick) January 19, 2017

Is it time to turn our attention to baseball? The Cardinals held their Winter Warm Up this past weekend. I’ve got the Top Ten Quotes at this year’s convention as you’ll hear from Mike Matheny, Mike Leake, Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, Adam Wainwright, Randal Grichuk, Stephen Piscotty and Kolten Wong.