Missouri’s Blunt: having Trump as president is disruptive in a helpful way

Senator Blunt tells Fox News on Thursday that having an American businessman as president is different in a good way. Blunt is in charge of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday.

“I think the synergy that President-elect Trump and tomorrow President Trump brings to this process is a disruptive thing in a helpful way,” says Blunt. “If you want to change the way things are being done, having somebody who’s not totally entrenched in the way things are being done has got to be a helpful part of getting that change made. It makes everybody in our system think differently. It makes the American people look at what they would hope could happen from government differently.”

Blunt is the first Missourian to chair the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

The ceremony is expected to cost more than $6 million. Trump’s inauguration begins at 10:30 a.m. CST.