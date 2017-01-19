Greitens taps former Pence department head to lead Missouri Department of Natural Resources

Governor Eric Greitens (R) has chosen Carol Comer as his Department of Natural Resources Director. Comer served as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management under Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

“In Indiana, under the leadership of Vice President-elect Mike Pence, we partnered our Department of Economic Development with our Department of Environmental Management to create jobs and to attract businesses and investment,” said Comer. “I’m looking forward to doing the same thing here in Missouri so that we can protect the air, the land and the water quality but still encourage economic growth so that everybody prospers.”

In a social media announcement, Greitens said Comer will be a champion for the environment and economy.

“In Indiana, they made it easier for businesses to get permits, they improved their air quality, they protected their fish and wildlife, all while encouraging job growth,” said Greitens.

Comer’s name was on a short list of possible candidates to head the EPA in Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has chosen Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt for the post.