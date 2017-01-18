STLBlues win streak snapped as Senators continue to win in St. Louis

The St. Louis Blues had their two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday night, losing at home to the Ottawa Senators by a final score of 6-4. The Blues have now lost four straight at Scottrade Center against the Sens. Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice for the visitors and Stones’ first goal early in the third was a back breaker.

One minute after Alex Steen tied the game at 3-3, Stone capitalized on a Blues’ turnover when he stole Jaden Schwartz’s pass. He beat Carter Hutton to put Ottawa back on top 4-3.

“Turn it over and that’s the game,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “To come back and make it 3-3 and have the momentum and give it back that quickly is disappointing.”

Hoffman’s goal at 13:53, his 14th of the season, gave the Senators insurance. Stone added an empty-netter.

Paul Stastny, Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, and Hutton made 18 saves.

The Blues have played 45 games and have 51 points. Chicago is second with 61 points and 47 games played. Minnesota also has 61 points, but has played just 43 games.