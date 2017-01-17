Royals lock down Danny Duffy for the next five seasons

This was a signing the Royals needed. Danny Duffy can become one of the staples to the starting rotation in Kansas City for the next five years. the club and Duffy to a five-year contract worth $65 million. The deal begins in 2017 and runs through 2021.

Duffy just turned 28 in December and finished last season with career highs in wins (12), starts (26), innings pitched (179.2) and strikeouts (188) and led Royals starting pitchers in ERA (3.51). The Royals were 17-9 (.654) in his 26 starts. His 12-3 record (.800) matched Larry Gura in 1978 for the best single-season winning percentage in Royals history.

He won 10 straight decisions from June 11-August 21 of last season, one shy of the franchise record and back on August 1 at Tampa Bay, Duffy set a franchise record with 16 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit until the first batter of the eighth inning, finishing with 8.0 scoreless innings. He joined Randy Johnson as the only left-handed pitchers since 1913 to record at least 16 strikeouts and allow one-or-fewer hit.

Duffy hasn’t lost at Kauffman Stadium since September 5, 2015, setting a new club record for consecutive home starts without a loss at 15.

Duffy was a third-round pick in the 2007 First-Year Player Draft, and in March of 2010, walked away from the game, but returned and made his Major League debut with the Royals in 2011. In six Major League seasons, he is 36-33 with a 3.71 ERA over 134 appearances (106 starts).